Lakers' Johnathan Williams: New career-high rebounding total
Williams tallied 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in the Lakers' 108-90 loss to the Warriors on Thursday.
Williams co-led the second unit in minutes and turned in a fine performance, setting a new career high in rebounds in the process. The 23-year-old rookie is one of several players benefiting from the Lakers' slew of injuries and player shutdowns, as he's now logged over 20 minutes in three of the past five games. With Kyle Kuzma (foot) now in danger of being shut down over the final three games, Williams could be in line for similar opportunity to Thursday's for what remains of the season.
