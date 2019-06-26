Lakers' Johnathan Williams: Qualifying offer extended
Williams was extended a qualifying offer by the Lakers on Wednesday, making him a restricted free agent, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports. If Williams accepts the qualifying offer, he becomes a two-way player.
Williams saw spot run for the Lakers last season, appearing in 24 games and seeing 15.5 minutes per night. It's unlikely he'll see enough of a role increase to become fantasy relevant.
