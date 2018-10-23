Williams posted eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three blocks and one assist over 14 minutes during Monday's overtime loss to San Antonio.

Williams saw most of his playing time down the stretch after JaVale McGee fouled out of the game. This likely wouldn't have even happened in the first place had Brandon Ingram not been suspended by the league for four games, but the 23-year-old rookie out of Gonzaga capitalized during the unexpected opportunity and made a decent case for more playing time at the end of the Lakers' rotation.