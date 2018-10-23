Lakers' Johnathan Williams: Three blocks in 14 minutes
Williams posted eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three blocks and one assist over 14 minutes during Monday's overtime loss to San Antonio.
Williams saw most of his playing time down the stretch after JaVale McGee fouled out of the game. This likely wouldn't have even happened in the first place had Brandon Ingram not been suspended by the league for four games, but the 23-year-old rookie out of Gonzaga capitalized during the unexpected opportunity and made a decent case for more playing time at the end of the Lakers' rotation.
More News
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...