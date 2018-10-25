Lakers' Johnathan Williams: Will see more minutes Wednesday
Coach Luke Walton said that Williams will "definitely get some more minutes" Wednesday against the Suns, Kyle Goon of the Southern California New Group reports.
Williams turned in a strong performance on Monday, posting eight points, four rebounds and three blocks in just 14 minutes. With Brandon Ingram suspended, it seems as though Williams will look to fill some of the void left with his absence.
