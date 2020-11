Bell, along with Alfonzo McKinnie, have been traded to the Lakers in exchange for JaVale McGee, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bell carries a friendly contract that is slightly above the two-year veteran minimum, per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. That said, the Lakers may elect to keep the 24-year-old center to provide depth at the center position. Bell averaged 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds over 8.8 minutes in 29 games last season with Memphis and Minnesota.