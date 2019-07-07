Lakers' Jordan Caroline: Does little in LVSL debut
Carolina posted three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 FT, a rebound, an assist and a steal across nine minutes in Saturday's 93-87 loss to the Clippers in the Las Vegas Summer League.
Although Caroline was not selected in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Lakers inked a deal with Caroline in hopes that the Nevada product can take his dominant play in the Mountain West Conference to the next level. Caroline spent the majority of his senior year atop the NCAA rankings in rebounds and total scoring and helped lead the Wolf Pack to another berth in the NCAA Tournament.
