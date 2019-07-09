Lakers' Jordan Caroline: Goes off for game-high 27 points

Caroline recorded 27 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 12-12 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes in the Lakers' 88-80 loss to the Warriors in the Las Vegas Summer League on Monday.

Caroline bounced back in a big way after scoring just three points in Saturday's loss to the Clippers. He led all scorers in the contest and pulled down five boards in the process. Caroline averaged 17.0 points in his final season with Nevada and is a very capable scorer.