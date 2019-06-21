Lakers' Jordan Caroline: Inks deal with Lakers
Caroline has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers, Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen & Roll reports.
Caroline, who was selected to the 2018-19 All-MWC team, didn't hear his name called during the 2019 NBA Draft. Last season with Nevada, he averaged 17.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 35.5 minutes.
