Lakers' Jordan Caroline: Leads team off the bench with 20 points
Caroline supplied 20 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 88-87 win over the Warriors in the consolation bracket of the Las Vegas Summer League.
Caroline's undrafted status was a surprise after dominating the Mountain West conference with Nevada last season. Whether he makes the team or not, the Lakers are getting a multi-faceted player who they can develop in the G-League. He showed his versatility off the bench on Friday, a bright spot in the wake of the Lakers' disappointing free-agency efforts.
