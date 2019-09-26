Lakers' Jordan Caroline: To miss time following surgery
Caroline underwent surgery on his left hand Sept. 6 and is expected to remain out until the beginning of November, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
Caroline's surgery was successful, but he won't be cleared for game action until early-to-mid-November at the earliest. This shouldn't have much of an impact on the Lakers, considering Caroline wasn't expected to contribute much this season.
