Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Bench-leading point total Wednesday
Clarkson provided 20 points (8-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 loss to the Sixers.
As is often the case, Clarkson served as a key source of offense off the bench. He reached the 20-point mark for the second straight contest and also managed a season-high rebound total. The fourth-year guard, who can be deployed at either backcourt spot, has significantly outplayed first-round pick Lonzo Ball from a scoring perspective, but head coach Luke Walton appears intent on keeping Clarkson as his top scorer on the second unit for the time being.
