Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Bench-leading scoring total in win
Clarkson posted 19 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 30 minutes in Friday's 108-103 win over the Bulls.
The fourth-year guard's scoring total led the second unit and served as his fourth consecutive double-digit point tally. Clarkson's usage has encouragingly been elevated for an extended period, as he's now put up double-digit shot attempts in six of his last seven contests and has seen at least 30 minutes in four straight. However, he's gone considerably cold from distance as of late, draining just two of his 14 attempts from behind the arc over his last three games. Despite the struggles from three-point range, his consistent allotment of playing time and solid multi-category production helps keep his stock high across all formats.
