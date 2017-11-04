Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Bench-leading scoring total in win

Clarkson managed 19 points (6-12 FG, 7-8 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes in Friday's 124-112 win over the Nets.

Clarkson led the bench in scoring with his fifth consecutive double-digit point total. The fourth-year guard continues to excel as one of the offensive leaders of the second unit and can typically count on seeing at least 20 minutes per contest. That allotment of playing time affords him the opportunity to continue rewarding fantasy owners with solid contributions in scoring categories and serviceable production in assists as well.