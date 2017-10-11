Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Co-leads bench in scoring Tuesday

Clarkson went for 18 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 20 minutes in Tuesday's 105-99 preseason loss to the Jazz.

Clarkson drew even with Kyle Kuzma in scoring on the second unit, posting a preseason-best 75.0 percent success rate from the field. The fourth-year guard provided his typically solid production off the bench during his five exhibitions, posting double-digit scoring on 50.0 percent or better shooting in four of them while offering serviceable rebound and assist numbers as well. He's projected to resume his usual high-usage role off the bench in the coming season, making him a viable source of scoring and three-pointers in particular.