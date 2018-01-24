Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Delivers 22 points off the bench in victory

Clarkson produced 22 points (8-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt. 6-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 108-107 win over the Celtics.

In what has become a recurring theme while Lonzo Ball (knee) has been sidelined, Tyler Ennis and Josh Hart gave way to Clarkson early in the second quarter and hardly saw the floor after that. To say that Clarkson has been the offensive linchpin for the Lakers during their encouraging run wouldn't be an overstatement, as he's shown his superior play time and time again when Ball has been out. Clarkson has played so well of late that trade conversation has shifted from him to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as the more expendable option. Clarkson could be a great commodity to fantasy owners if he does move elsewhere, but he'll remain stuck behind Ball when he returns.