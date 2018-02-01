Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Drops 20 points off bench
Clarkson tallied 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 24 minutes during a 127-105 loss to the Magic on Wednesday.
Clarkson kept up the strong scoring numbers as he scored at least 17 points for the sixth consecutive game. He also picked up just his second block of the season in the win. Clarkson will continue to benefit while Lonzo Ball (knee) remains sidelined.
