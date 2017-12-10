Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Drops team-high 22 off bench Saturday
Clarkson scored a team-high 22 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding six assists, five rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 110-99 win over the Hornets.
The Lakers' second unit took control of this one, scoring nearly half the team's points, and Clarkson led the way by playing the entire fourth quarter while Lonzo Ball had a seat. Coach Luke Walton was simply riding the hot hand, and Ball remains a more critical part of the franchise's future, but the streaky Clarkson is capable of earning a bigger role for himself in the short term if he remains locked in.
