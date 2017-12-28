Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Goes for 22 points in starting role
Clarkson posted 22 points (7-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 109-99 loss to the Grizzlies.
Clarkson once again showed that it isn't just the Lonzo Ball (shoulder) show in Los Angeles as he excelled in his second start since Ball's injury. It has to be frustrating for Clarkson to deal with a Lakers organization that seems so keen on showcasing Ball as the new face of the franchise after dedicating three years of his career to the team. More often than not, Clarkson is a more productive and poised player than Ball when he gets to play, which makes the situation even more troublesome. If the rumors pan out, Clarkson may be leaving town to clear cap space for another elite player to come to LA, and when you consider that he would be a bonafide starter for about half of the NBA teams in the league, his stock could take a huge leap, depending on where he lands. While this is all speculation, he still provides a lot of production in his reserve role and will have great value in DFS formats while Ball is out.
