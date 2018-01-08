Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Leads bench with 18 points

Clarkson scored 18 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go with two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 132-113 win against Atlanta.

In his last six games since returning to the bench, Clarkson has averaged a solid 13.6 points. On Sunday, the guard rebounded from a five game stretch that saw him shoot 39.6 percent from the floor. Against Atlanta, Clarkson was very efficient from the floor, sinking 7-of-10 shots including three out of four from beyond the arc. Shooting a career-best 45.1 percent on 12.3 shots per game, Clarkson has become a reliable option from the Laker bench this season.