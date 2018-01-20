Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Leads Lakers to win with a masterful game

Clarkson produced 33 points (14-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists and seven rebounds in 33 minutes during Friday's 99-86 win over the Pacers.

Clarkson showed the /NBA what insiders have been saying all along - the Lakers are a better team with Clarkson on the floor. The arrival of Lonzo Ball (knee) has certainly made that claim difficult to prove, but with both Ball and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Achilles) out, Clarkson took the opportunity to show his stuff, even though coach Luke Walton elected to start Josh Hart and Tyler Ennis in the backcourt. Despite this excellent game the Lakers will likely revert back to business as usual with Clarkson once again sitting on the bench. If Clarkson emerges as a player on the trading block, he had a great audition on Friday.