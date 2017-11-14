Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Leads team in scoring Monday

Clarkson collected 25 points (11-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes Monday against the Suns.

Clarkson's 25 points wasn't only a team high Monday, but also a season high for him. The 25-year-old is averaging a career-high 51.2 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from behind the arc through 14 games this season. He'll likely continue to take charge of the Lakers' second unit deep into the season since Lonzo Ball and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope currently lead the team's backcourt.