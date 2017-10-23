Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Leads team with 24 off the bench in loss

Clarkson posted 24 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five assists across 25 minutes in Sunday's 119-112 loss to the Pelicans.

Clarkson continues to contribute from the bench and often found himself playing the wing on Sunday as opposed to his normal home in the 2 slot. This resulted in a standout evening for Clarkson, mirroring his last game of the season in 2016 where he put up 25 against the Rockets. Coach Luke Walton appears happy with Clarkson excelling in his reserve role as his new-look lineup evolves. HIs consistent production in a reserve role makes him a good bargain in DFS as a budget scoring option,