Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Leads team with 24 off the bench in loss
Clarkson posted 24 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five assists across 25 minutes in Sunday's 119-112 loss to the Pelicans.
Clarkson continues to contribute from the bench and often found himself playing the wing on Sunday as opposed to his normal home in the 2 slot. This resulted in a standout evening for Clarkson, mirroring his last game of the season in 2016 where he put up 25 against the Rockets. Coach Luke Walton appears happy with Clarkson excelling in his reserve role as his new-look lineup evolves. HIs consistent production in a reserve role makes him a good bargain in DFS as a budget scoring option,
More News
-
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Productive off bench Thursday•
-
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Co-leads bench in scoring Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Efficient on second unit in loss•
-
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Tallies 14 points in preseason opener•
-
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Tallies 17 points Sunday•
-
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Will play Friday vs. Kings•
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...