Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: New role Christmas Day
Clarkson will start in place of Lonzo Ball (shoulder) on Christmas Day against the Timberwolves, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
With Ball out for at least the next week, Clarkson will likely be in store for an added bump in playing time for the duration of Ball's absence. Clarkson was previously averaging 20.7 minutes per game in December.
