Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Pours in 11 off bench in loss

Clarkson provided 11 points (4-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 133-96 loss to the Thunder.

Clarkson saw a slight drop in minutes with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (personal) back in action Wednesday, but he still managed his sixth double-digit scoring effort in the last seven games. The 25-year-old had managed at least 20 points in three of the prior four contests, but his second sub-30 percent shooting effort of the last three games Wednesday led to a downturn in scoring. Clarkson continues to enjoy a customarily steady second-unit role on most nights, keeping his fantasy prospects solid in mid-to-deep formats.