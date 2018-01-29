Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Pours in 17 points off bench Sunday
Clarkson collected 17 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes in Sunday's 123-111 loss to the Raptors.
Clarkson has made just two of his last 18 attempts from behind the arc, spanning those opportunities over the last four games. It is encouraging however that he has been able to put up solid point totals over those contests even with his struggling shot, as the 17 points Sunday night was his lowest over that span. If he can correct the long ball even slightly to raise his percentage, he will be capable of posting consistent 20-plus point games with the amount of minutes he is receiving.
