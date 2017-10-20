Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Productive off bench Thursday

Clarkson generated 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 23 minutes in Thursday's 108-92 loss to the Clippers.

Clarkson provided his typically strong contributions off the bench to open the season, something he's customarily done over the last pair of campaigns. The fourth-year guard put up the second-most shot attempts on the team Thursday and figures to be deployed in a very similar role throughout the season, although with what projects to be slightly more minutes than what he saw in the opener. Due to his high-usage role off the bench, Clarkson remains a viable source of scoring in a number of fantasy formats.