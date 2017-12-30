Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Returns to reserve role
Clarkson will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Clarkson will be replaced by Josh Hart in the starting lineup, but he still figures to see a relatively healthy workload off the bench with Lonzo Ball (shoulder) sidelined. He has averaged 36.5 minutes in his last two games as a starter, and while it will be hard to see that many again in a reserve role, he should still get plenty of opportunities off the bench.
