Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 17 off bench Monday
Clarkson scored 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 120-115 loss to the Clippers.
The Lakers' second unit kept the team in the game, as Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma and Julius Randle combined for 43 points on the night while only two starters even scored in double digits. Clarkson would need an injury or two to escape his bench role, and even as the team's sixth man he's losing shots and usage to the organization's developing young stars, so if his current 49.6 percent field-goal percentage starts regressing towards his career mark his production could be headed for a tumble.
