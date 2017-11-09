Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 18 points Wednesday

Clarkson finished with 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 107-96 loss to the Celtics.

Though Clarkson is averaging almost 10 fewer minutes per game this season compared to last, he's putting up comparable numbers. That's likely a surprise for most fantasy owners, as the presence of Lonzo Ball and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made it easy to assume Clarkson would regress. So far, that hasn't been the case.