Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores team-high 20 in Friday's loss

Clarkson scored 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt) while adding eight assists and five rebounds in 35 minutes off the bench during Friday's 121-106 loss to the Clippers.

With Lonzo Ball (shoulder) sidelined, Clarkson has seen a huge spike in his workload and usage rate, averaging 36.0 minutes, 19.7 points, 5.7 assists, 5.0 boards, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over the last three games. Ball will be re-evaluated over the weekend, at which point a return date could become clear, but until the rookie makes it back onto the court expect Clarkson to continue picking up most of the slack.