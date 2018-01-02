Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores team-high 20 points Monday

Clarkson scored 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-7 FT) to go with two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Monday's 114-96 loss to Minnesota.

A night after shooting 2-of-7 for six points, Clarkson responded with a team-high 20 points against Minnesota. Sunday's poor offensive showing was a blip in what has been a solid scoring run for the guard. Over his last six games, Clarkson is averaging 17.1 points. Scoring at least 20 points in three of his last four games, Clarkson is performing well as the primary scoring option from the bench.