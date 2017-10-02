Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Tallies 14 points in preseason opener
Clarkson recorded 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT0, two rebounds, two assists and four turnovers across 23 minutes during Saturday's preseason opener against the Timberwolves.
Clarkson shot the ball well Saturday while working as the top backcourt option off the bench behind Lonzo Ball and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Despite the departure of D'Angelo Russell, Caldwell-Pope simply replaces him in the starting lineup, which means Clarkson should continue to operate as the go-to scorer with the second unit and will likely see a similar workload to 2016-17.
