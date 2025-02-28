Goodwin tallied seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two steals, one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes in Thursday's 111-102 win over the Timberwolves.

Goodwin provided a spark in limited minutes, scoring at all three levels in Thursday's win. The 26-year-old has been a solid bench contributor for the Lakers since signing a two-way contract on Feb. 7. He could see an increase in minutes if Rui Hachimura (knee) is forced to miss time, but otherwise is likely to retain the same reserve role for the rest of the season.