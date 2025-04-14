Goodwin racked up 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Sunday's 109-81 loss to Portland.

Goodwin posted a solid line and took advantage of his spot start in this regular-season finale, but the fact that he needed 14 shots to score 12 points isn't encouraging by any means. Goodwin should return to a bench role when the Lakers start their playoff run against the Timberwolves on Saturday. He averaged 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 29 regular-season appearances (five starts) in 2024-25.