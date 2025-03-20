Goodwin finished Wednesday's 120-108 victory over the Nuggets with eight points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and four steals in 26 minutes.

Goodwin didn't have much success offensively, but made up for it on the defensive end -- this was his fifth career game with at least four steals. The Lakers are very shorthanded these days, and Goodwin will remain on the streaming radar for the short term. Over his last seven games, Goodwin has averaged 8.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.7 three-pointers.