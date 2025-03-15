Goodwin is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Goodwin is one of several non-regular starters who will be part of the first unit in this contest, as the Lakers will be very shorthanded due to rest and injuries. Goodwin will be making his first start of the season, though he's coming off a solid 17-point showing versus Brooklyn earlier this week on Monday, March 10.