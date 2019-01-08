Hart had 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3PT, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and five steals in Monday's win over Dallas.

After going through a lull in November and early December, Hart has come alive since LeBron James and Rajon Rondo went down, scoring in double-digits in eight of his last nine contests. Hart played a season-high 44 minutes Monday, and he figures to continue to play a big role so long as the aforementioned veterans remain sidelined.