Lakers' Josh Hart: 14 points in 44 minutes
Hart had 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3PT, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and five steals in Monday's win over Dallas.
After going through a lull in November and early December, Hart has come alive since LeBron James and Rajon Rondo went down, scoring in double-digits in eight of his last nine contests. Hart played a season-high 44 minutes Monday, and he figures to continue to play a big role so long as the aforementioned veterans remain sidelined.
More News
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Bangs the boards in close loss•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Plays 40 minutes in victory•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Ejected in loss to Clippers•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Enters starting lineup•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Bench-leading scoring total in win•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Scores 15 points in Thursday's loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.