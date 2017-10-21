Hart (Achilles) is listed as active for Friday's game against the Suns, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After leaving Monday's practice with a Achilles bursitis, Hart was was sidelined for Thursday's season opening loss to the Clippers. However, the injury was apparently not all that serious, as he is set to suit up Friday. Regardless, he does not figure to crack the rotation.

