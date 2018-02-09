Hart produced 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Thursday's 106-81 win over the Thunder.

Hart is now averaging 13.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals across 34.5 minutes in four February contests. The rookie's outstanding shooting (63.3 percent) has allowed him to maximize what have been single-digit shot attempts in each of those games, and his work on the glass has been a rather unexpected and added bonus from the point guard position. Hart's surprising emergence adds even more intrigue to a Lakers backcourt that did see the departure of Jordan Clarkson at the trade deadline, but that also awaits the arrival of Isaiah Thomas in return. It remains to be seen if Hart will retain the starting point guard role while Lonzo Ball (knee) remains sidelined, and where exactly he'll slot into the backcourt once both Ball and Thomas are available.