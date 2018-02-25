Hart posted 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Saturday's 113-108 win over the Kings.

Hart drew another start with Lonzo Ball sitting out the contest for rest. He responded by generating his third double-digit scoring effort over the last four games, although his shooting struggles continued. Factoring in Saturday's tally, Hart has shot 40.0 percent or less in three consecutive contests, going 3-for-12 from behind the arc during that stretch as well. The 22-year-old does typically supplement his scoring with strong rebounding and assist numbers, which should help afford him a solid amount of minutes even when he moves back to the second unit upon Ball's return to a full allotment of playing time.