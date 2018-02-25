Lakers' Josh Hart: Another solid effort Saturday
Hart posted 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Saturday's 113-108 win over the Kings.
Hart drew another start with Lonzo Ball sitting out the contest for rest. He responded by generating his third double-digit scoring effort over the last four games, although his shooting struggles continued. Factoring in Saturday's tally, Hart has shot 40.0 percent or less in three consecutive contests, going 3-for-12 from behind the arc during that stretch as well. The 22-year-old does typically supplement his scoring with strong rebounding and assist numbers, which should help afford him a solid amount of minutes even when he moves back to the second unit upon Ball's return to a full allotment of playing time.
More News
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Double-doubles in Friday's start•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Modest production in Thursday's defeat•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Scores 15 points in 31 minutes•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Scores just nine points in loss•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Another productive effort in win•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Double-doubles in Tuesday's start•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...