Hart was assigned to the G-League's South Bay Lakers on Tuesday, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Hart has been in the Lakers' rotation for most of the year, posting 2.5 points and 1.9 rebounds across 13.6 minutes per game. He saw two DNP-CDs over the past two contests, however. He'll seemingly be sent down to the G-League to gain some more in-game experience.