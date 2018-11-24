Lakers' Josh Hart: Available Friday
Hart (ankle) is available off the bench for Friday's matchup with the Jazz, Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group reports.
Hart was considered questionable heading into the evening after straining his left ankle tendon in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers. He appears good to go, and assuming he avoids any setbacks, should be in line for his usual workload.
More News
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Still dealing with ankle issue•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Returns to Wednesday's game•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Scoring barrage off bench•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Scores just three points Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Quiet in bench role Monday•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...