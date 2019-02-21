Lakers' Josh Hart: Available Thursday
Hart (knee) is available for Thursday's matchup against the Rockets, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
As expected, Hart will be able to take the floor after missing three of the past four games. His role has fluctuated throughout the season, and he hasn't scored double-digit points since Jan. 17 against the Thunder.
