Hart (knee) is available for Thursday's matchup against the Raptors, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Right knee tendinitis put Hart's status for Thursday in jeopardy, but he's feeling good to go after working through some morning activities. Over the past five games, he's averaging 8.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 29.4 minutes.

