Lakers' Josh Hart: Available to play Sunday
Hart (knee) is available to play in Sunday's contest against Philadelphia, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Hart was originally listed as questionable heading into Sunday's matchup but is reportedly good to go versus the 76ers. The former Villanova standout missed Tuesday's outing due to the knee injury and was only able to play eight minutes Thursday. It's unknown at the moment if Hart will see his normal workload of around 26.4 minutes Sunday however.
