Hart (hand) is available to play during Friday's contest against the Bucks without a minutes restriction, Shahan Ahmed of NBC4 Los Angeles reports.

Hart took part in 3-on-3 scrimmages earlier in the week and, with things apparently going well, will be able to make his return Friday after missing 14 straight tilts due to a broken left hand. Considering he's without restriction and Lonzo Ball (knee) is out, he could see significant run, making him a DFS option. In the 15 games where he's seen at least 30 minutes of run this season, he's averaged 12.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steal.