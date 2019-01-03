Hart generated 13 points (5-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in the Lakers' 107-100 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.

Hart couldn't get much going from the field, but his season-high rebounding total helped him to his second double-double of the campaign. The 23-year-old's involvement saw a boost when Kyle Kuzma (back) left the game after logging a modest 16 minutes. Hart's has already been seeing heavy minutes in the wake of LeBron James' absence due to a groin injury, and he's now parlayed that some of that extra playing time into six consecutive double-digit scoring tallies. If Kuzma is forced to miss Friday's interconference tilt versus the Knicks, Hart could once again be tasked with an expanded role.