Hart poured in 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added one rebound, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in the Lakers' 127-101 win over the Warriors on Tuesday.

Hart's scoring total led the second unit and served as his second straight double-digit scoring tally. The second-year guard had generated four consecutive single-digit tallies prior to his current stretch, and both his shooting and overall usage continue to fluctuate despite a robust role off the bench. Hart has logged at least 20 minutes in 10 consecutive games, so he's always in play as a deep-league option and DFS punt play.