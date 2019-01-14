Hart finished with nine points (3-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes in the Lakers' 101-95 loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday.

Hart's month-long shooting struggles continued Sunday, with his 25.0 percent success rate from the field equaling his second-lowest figure of January thus far. The 23-year-old is shooting just 28.8 percent in seven contests this month overall, and he's currently in a particularly pronounced funk from distance. Hart has drained just three of his last 18 attempts from behind the arc, a degree of futility that's helped lead to the second-year guard averaging just 5.7 points over his last three contests.