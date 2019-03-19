Hart (knee) will play Tuesday against the Bucks, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Right knee tendinitis put Hart's status into question, but he's feeling well enough to play Tuesday. Over the past four games, he's averaging 4.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 24.8 minutes.

